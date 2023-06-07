 American Players Theatre Reveals Lineup For 44th Season

The season will open on June 10 with the first performance of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor at 8:00 PM.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

 American Players Theatre’s (APT’s) 44th season will open on June 10 with the first performance of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor at 8:00 PM. Also playing in June and July: David Ives’ farce The Liar; Marco Ramirez’s The Royale, based on the life of Black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson; Wisconsin playwright Thornton Wilder’s American Classic Our Town, and the U.S. Premiere of Sonya Kelly’s Once Upon a Bridge.

In addition, audiences can add to their experience with APT’s Beyond the Plays Events, including tours of the shops and theaters, discussions about the plays and talkbacks with the cast and artists. More information at americanplayers.org/events.

And special prices are available on select dates with APT’s Four Pack Performances – four tickets for $126 in the Very Fine seating level. The Four Pack discount expires at 11:59 PM CT on June 9. More information at americanplayers.org/your-visit/special-offers.

Tickets are on sale now, online at americanplayers.org 24/7, or by calling the Box Office at 608-588-2361 from 10:00 AM CT – 5:00 PM CT. Tickets and information at americanplayers.org

A Newly Upgraded, More Accessible Parking Lot
In late 2021, the state of Wisconsin announced a special grant program for capital projects that would promote tourism. In February of 2022, APT received word that the theater would receive nearly $1 million for improvements. The project, which began in October of 2022, is nearing completion, and should be ready when the first audience arrives this week. Upgrades include: Better lighting; more parking spaces; an additional exit; improved water management to prevent washouts; an accessible picnic area; and around 50% has been asphalted for improved accessibility.

Managing Director, Sara Young said of the project, “Parking lot improvements are one of the number one requests of APT patrons. Indeed, the parking lot has been on the list of needed improvements for years. Decades, even. Last year we were delighted to receive funding for the project from the Tourism Capital Grant program through the State of Wisconsin. APT’s Operations Manager Cari Stebbins got to work immediately, working with our partners at Jewell Associates Engineers and getting contractor bids. We broke ground last October as soon as the Hill season closed, and everything seems to be on schedule for the start of the season. We’re so excited for these improvements, and I know our patrons are going to benefit from the upgrades – even the ones they may not notice.”

 


