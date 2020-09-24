American Players Theatre Presents IF THESE TREES COULD TALK

The experience takes place Friday - Sunday, September 25 – October 18.

American Players Theatre will present If These Trees Could Talk, an immersive, auditory experience.

You'll follow the paths around APT's glorious property on a self-guided tour, as you listen to recorded poetry, stories and recollections read by APT's core company and other talented artists. The route will take you on a walk around the grounds, with a finale in the Hill Theatre.

Tickets are $25.00 per person.

Tickets for "If These Trees Could Talk" are only available online. If you need assistance, email or call the Box Office at boxoffice@americanplayers.org or 608-588-2361. Concessions and Gift Shops will not be open. The Box Office will be open starting at 2:00 pm on Fridays and 10:00 am Saturdays and Sundays, and will remain open until the last tour has departed.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://americanplayers.org/if-these-trees-could-talk.

