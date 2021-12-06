Alice Cooper With Special Guest Buckcherry On Sale This Friday At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Alice Cooper with special guest Buckcherry will perform in Thrivent Hall on March 31, 2022. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center start at $44.50 and go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

After wrapping a successful Fall 2021 tour, Cooper announced a run of January and February tour dates ahead of headline appearance at the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes places from February 9 through 14. Today, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new Spring dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California. Support will come from Buckcherry on most dates, with Ace Freely appearing on a handful of shows. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction!



Cooper's universally acclaimed new album Detroit Stories is out now via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.



The Associated Press called Detroit Stories "a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him," while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed the release "a love letter from Cooper to his city, and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his peers." Variety deemed the album "a delicious tip of the hat to '70s classics such as 'Killer' and 'School's Out' without sounding like a throwback." Rolling Stone enthused, "That spirit of rock & roll abandon still exists in Cooper's music half a century later, and his inherent showmanship is why people still fill theaters to see his guillotine act. It's also why his records are still fun to listen to: You never know where he's headed." Get it here.

Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original, and always a good time. Their ninth record HELLBOUND marks 22 years since their debut self-titled release and what an amazing roller coaster they have been on. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide - all during a time period when traditional sounding hard rock bands didn't exist - except for Buckcherry. They beat the odds and built their reputation on the live shows, and their "one of a kind" approach to every opportunity.

When the pandemic hit, they had to shift gears like everyone else and it was anything but comfortable. The good news is when this band is backed up against the wall, they produce their best music. HELLBOUND reflects just that. Teaming up with Marti Fredrickson again was so inspiring. He really brings out the best of BC and becomes the sixth band member when they are together. There is this mutual respect and passion going on that makes it effortless and fun.

There was so much going on in the world that it was easy to find subject matter for song writing. Songs like BARRICADE and JUNK reflect that, but they also were reminiscing about the moment when they "sold my soul to rock n' roll". It was the very first performance at a house party in Orange County, CA. They knew in that moment that there was no looking back, and no "plan B". It was only victory or death. The title HELLBOUND reflects that very moment and is one of their favorite tracks. Part of what they loved about rock records growing up was the dynamics from song to song, there was mid-tempo songs, ballads, and rockers and HELLBOUND is a great reflection of that. Songs like NO MORE LIES, AIN'T WASTING NO MORE TIME, and THE WAY really capture the depth and emotion of not only the world situation but also the personal struggle. Then there will be the quintessential Buckcherry tracks like SO HOT, 5-4-3-2-1, HERE I COME and GUN that their long time fans really appreciate.

Through adversity Buckcherry has had its greatest moments and is having one right now with HELLBOUND. See you at the rock show!