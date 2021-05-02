26th Annual 'Alive in the Arts' Juried Art Exhibition Opens in Gallery 110 North Next Week

The Plymouth Arts Center will open a new art exhibit in its Gallery 110 North on Friday, May 7th. "Alive in the Arts" is the organization's 26th annual juried exhibition showcasing Wisconsin Fine Artists.

Artist Bonnita Budysz was the juror for this competition. She reviewed artwork from artists living and working throughout the state of Wisconsin and has chosen 80 pieces for this show representing 57 artists. The public is invited to attend the opening reception Friday, May 7th from 5-7 pm. Live musical entertainment will be provided courtesy of Katie Christensen, piano; Emmie Christensen, violin, from 5:00-5:45 pm and Dan Ognavic, piano, from 5:45-6:30pm. There will complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. "Alive in the Arts" will be on display through August 6, 2021. The show is generously underwritten by Conrad and Barbara Barrows, Wisconsin Bank and Trust, 20/20 Visions/ Dr. Sharon Roberts and Dr. Brad Wicklund, and the Wisconsin Arts Board.

Awards for this show are determined at the Juror/Judge's discretion from the actual work. The winning artists will be recognized during the opening reception Awards Ceremony at 6:30pm. Cash awards totaling $1000 and Merit Awards will be presented.

About the Juror BONNITA BUDYSZ. Bonnita's highly acclaimed, internationally awarded paintings are widely exhibited and sought after by private and corporate collectors, fine galleries, and museums alike and consistently garner prestigious awards at the American Impressionist Society, Oil Painters of America, and the Pastel Society of the West Coast. International Artist Magazine, American Artist, Art of the West, Plein Air Magazine, and Wisconsin Trails chose to showcase her work and inspired way of going. As founder of the ecologically sensitive Plein Air painting group Water's Edge Artists, and with the launch of the Water Dance Project, she continues to champion conservation issues. She shares her love of art by conducting popular workshops; by exhibiting locally, nationally and internationally; and by demonstrating and lecturing at prestigious learning institutions worldwide. www.BonnitaBudysz.com

Gallery 110 North is located in the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill Street in historic downtown Plymouth. Regular PAC hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm. Admission to Gallery 110 North is always free thanks in part to our generous sponsors. Tour and school groups are welcome! Visit the Plymouth Arts Center Gift Shop for fine art and gifts created by our member artists. For more information contact the Plymouth Arts Center, 920-892-8409 or visit us at www.plymoutharts.org; follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.