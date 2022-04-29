2022-23 Amcor Education Series Provides Arts Experiences For Students And Educators

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the 2022-23 Amcor Education Series on Thursday evening to a group of educators from throughout Northeast Wisconsin attending the Educator Appreciation Event.

The Amcor Education Series was created as a way to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences. Through professional development for educators, the creation of performance guides and daytime education programming, the Center provides educational arts based learning opportunities for the next generation of community members.

"The arts create a platform to offer an exciting way to learn important lessons from current curriculum. Students receive a truly unique experience in an inclusive environment and learn in a way that can be tailored to their individual learning styles," said Amy Gosz, Chief Programming Officer at the Fox Cities P.A.C. "We work closely with our local educators and touring artists to curate a season that will serve students and teachers in the most beneficial way possible and align with current trends in education to provide a well-rounded and impactful learning experience."

The Amcor Education Series will present live performances beginning in October 2022, welcoming students in grades Pre-K through 12 from private and public schools, state-registered homeschools and state-licensed family or group childcare centers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

2022-23 AMCOR EDUCATION SERIES

Casa Mañana's Grace for President

October 26, 2022

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience

November 17, 2022

Theater Latté Da's

All Is Calm

November 28, 2022

Ranky Tanky

January 27, 2023

Bill Blagg's Magic In Motion

January 31, 2023

TheaterWorksUSA's Pete the Cat's Big Hollywood Adventure

February 1, 2023

Ballet Hispánico

February 8, 2023

Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute

Link Up: The Orchestra Swings

March 13, 2023

Bay Area Children's Theatre

Llama Llama Live!

March 16, 2023

Kennedy Center for Young Audiences on Tour Presents

Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume

March 20, 2023

Emily Dickinson: Her Poetry and Her Life

April 18, 2023

Information about each of the performances, additional resources for educators and more about the Amcor Education Series can be found at foxcitiespac.com/education.

The Amcor Education Series is supported by Series partner Amcor. Additional partners in the series include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Miller Electric and Schneider Foundation.



Additional support for titles in the Amcor Education Series include O.C. and Pat Boldt, CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin, JETA Corporation, Johnson Financial Group, and David, Kim and Max Ritzow.

Additional community partners include Associated Bank, Baker Tilly, Bergstrom Automotive, Grant Thornton and Great Northern Corporation.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center programs are supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.