Theaters in Anchorage Close Again During Four-Week Reset Period Due to Spike in Cases
A new order in Anchorage, Alaska, has theaters that had previously reopened, closing their doors again, the Anchorage Daily News reports.
The emergency order, being referred to as a "four-week reset period" comes after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions will be in place until 11:59 p.m. on August 30.
According to the Anchorage Daily News, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said Friday that "we have entered a period of time where we know there is a COVID storm coming, and we hunkered down once. I think this is a time for us to batten down."
While restaurants revert to outdoor seating and takeout-only practices, theaters must remain closed to the public under the new orders.
