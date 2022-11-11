THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Eugene Ballet Thanksgiving Weekend

The Nutcracker returns after a three-year hiatus to bring the holiday magic back this Thanksgiving weekend. For over 30 years, The Nutcracker has become a beloved Anchorage tradition that reminds people to dream bigger, leap higher, and experience the wonders of being a kid again.

For the 31st presentation of this cherished tradition, Anchorage Concert Association is bringing back the elegant Eugene Ballet to perform with young Alaska dancers and Anchorage Symphony Orchestra.

Eugene Ballet's production features fantastical sets, costumes, and special effects that leave audiences spellbound and cheering for more, accompanied by live music from the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and more than 80 local children coordinated by Alaska Dance Theatre. With Willam Christensen's historic choreography and Tchaikovsky's beloved score, many families will kick off the holiday season with this timeless classic.

Since its founding in 1978, and under the leadership of award-winning Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer, Toni Pimble, Eugene Ballet has grown to become one of the West's busiest and most versatile professional dance companies. Built upon an engaging repertoire of full-length classical ballets, contemporary works, and accessible family programs, Eugene Ballet continues to collaborate across multiple cultural disciplines to create innovative new pieces, as well as with timeless classics like The Nutcracker.

ConocoPhillips Alaska sponsors The Nutcracker and supports a community dress rehearsal for clients of local social service organizations. More than 1,000 people will experience the magic of this treasured ballet for free, thanks to support from ConocoPhillips.

Experience the joy and wonder of The Nutcracker with Eugene Ballet, Nov. 25-27 in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Sponsored by ConocoPhillips Alaska. Tickets available at the CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.

The Nutcracker by the numbers

31 years Anchorage Concert Association has presented The Nutcracker at the PAC

82 social service organizations invited to the community dress rehearsal

1,000+ social service clients attending ConocoPhillips Community Dress Rehearsal for free

82 Alaska dancers ages 8 to 18, (alongside 36 professional dancers with Eugene Ballet)

70 Alaska musicians with Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

20+ Alaska stagehands working on The Nutcracker behind the scenes with Eugene Ballet artistic and production staff

70+ Anchorage Concert Association volunteers and staff who contribute their time to lobby activities and souvenirs and gifts during the dress rehearsal and public performances

95+ Alaska Dance Theatre staff and volunteers who contribute their time with the local dancers

10,000+ estimated total attendees at The Nutcracker presented by Anchorage Concert Association in 2022

ANCHORAGE CONCERT ASSOCIATION

Anchorage Concert Association is the largest arts and entertainment presenter in Alaska. As a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts, Anchorage Concert Association connects people through performance and presents internationally acclaimed artists from the entire spectrum of the performing arts. Learn more at anchorageconcerts.org.

