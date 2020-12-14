TBA Theatre Presents 3 Holiday Shows

Performing live during covid is very challenging but TBA Theatre is up for the task. With two live-stream shows and one pre-recorded, they are giving back to the community with performances of "A Christmas Carol," "Christmas with Laura Ingalls," and the brand new work, specifically about the holidays during the pandemic "Can't Cancel Christmas." TBA is presenting these free to the community because we all need some extra joy, and the arts are for everyone!

Details for each show:

A Christmas Carol

December 17 & 19 at 7pm; December 20 at 3pm

Streamed live and available for viewing through January 9th

24 characters, 18 songs, 2 performers and 1 piano bring to life Dickens' festive tale of redemption and compassion, brightening your heart with the joy and wonder of the holiday season.

Christmas with Laura Ingalls

December 18 & 20 at 7pm; December 19 at 3pm

Streamed live and available for viewing through January 9th

Join one of Alaska's celebrated actresses, Grace Fahrney, on a journey through the Christmases of Little House on the Prairie's Laura Ingalls. Accompanied by Elijiah Carricaburu on violin, this live stream show is sure to warm your heart this holiday season.

Can't Cancel Christmas

Available for streaming starting December 22nd through January 9th

The North Pole is in an uproar because Santa's elves are afraid Christmas is doomed by the pandemic! But with the help of friends from all around the globe, jolly old Saint Nicholas proves that you can never cancel Christmas. Featuring songs and stories from some of your favorite TBA Theatre's artists and surprise visits, this show is sure to reassure even the most skeptical heart!

Read more about these shows and get streaming access at www.tbatheatre.org/2020-2021-season