@Studio C is Set to Present THE ED WASHINGTON EXPERIENCE

Performing together for the first time, @Studio C is proud to present 'The Ed Washington Experience'. With a soulful and engaging sound, 'The Ed Washington Experience' gets intimate and creates a groove that can best be described as intoxicating. The Experience is fronted by Ed Washington on vocals and keys, Levi Betz on guitar, Oliver Petraitis on bass, and Kengo Nagaoka on drums. They will be playing Ed tunes like you have never heard them before, as well as introducing a new song in this debut performance

Tickets: $10 online at eventbrite or at the door.

// Ed Washington //

Edward Washington is an Anchorage raised artist and producer. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music from UAA, studying voice. During his years in the Anchorage music community he has played with several ensembles, won three Alaska Hip Hop & R&B Awards, and has been involved with many different community organizations. These experiences earned him a legislative citation for his accomplishments and contributions to the local art community. He recently started his own collective called, The Sanctuary, which provides studio time and music lessons at an affordable rate. He one day hopes to work on chart topping songs but in the meantime, he's looking to give back.





//Ashley Young//

After 13 years away from Anchorage, Ashley is back home. While away, she performed in 6 bands in Boise, Idaho, moost notably, Juice! who performed their debut album, "Skating Calls"in support of bands like Durand Jones & the Indications, Crumb and Polyrhythmics. In the spring of 2020, Ashley taught herself guitar and brought her soulful, warm vocal tone into her first solo sound. Her solo project is an honest and soul-stirring reflection on moving, loss, and self-love. This will be Ashley's first solo set, and first gig back in her home state. Prior to this evening, Ashley's originals have only been shared in intimate settings.

@ Studio C

@ Studio C is the home of Momentum Dance Collective and visual artist Enzina Marrari. An artist driven, community focused space, @ Studio C provides sustainable working rehearsal and performance space, acts as a laboratory for the partnering artists to create together, and provides opportunities to nurture the development of like-minded creatives in Anchorage.

@Studio C is proud to host a new program in 2022. The Artist-In-Residence (AIR) pilot program responds to the need in Anchorage for early and mid-career artists working across different genres, to provide time and space to explore their creative process.