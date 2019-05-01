Sneak Peek At Anchorage Concerts 2019/2020 Season

Anchorage Concert Association, the state's largest arts and entertainment presenter, is pleased to announce three shows from its 2019/2020 season line-up: Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid Oct. 22-27, illusionist Adam Trent Sept. 28 and Irish bluegrass band We Banjo 3 Oct. 5. All shows will be at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

Disney's The Little Mermaid brings the beloved film to life with an enchanting, under-the-sea adventure live on stage Oct. 22-27, 2019, in the Atwood Concert Hall. After 30 years, the ultimate fish-out-of-water story is still making a splash with new generations. This Broadway musical captures hearts with its unforgettable characters and irresistible songs like "Part of Your World" and "Kiss the Girl."

New York Theatre Guide described The Magic of Adam Trent as "so amazing, it's hard to put into words. Your eyes will deceive you, your heartbeat will race, and your mind will be blown." Described as "Justin Timberlake meets David Copperfield," Trent is the star of Broadway's record-breaking hit "The Illusionists" and Netflix's "The Road Trick." He uses video screens, holograms, a robot, and assorted high-tech props in his futuristic, fast-paced show Sept. 28, 2019, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Sometimes called the Irish Punch Brothers, We Banjo 3 are two pairs of brothers from Galway who will lift audiences out of their seats. Affectionately dubbed as "Celtgrass," their incendiary, breakneck blend of traditional Irish music, bluegrass, and folk have earned them top spots on the Billboard charts. Collectively they hold over a dozen "All Ireland" titles. But the lads go beyond banjo, layering in mandolin, fiddle and guitar with equal technical virtuosity Oct. 5, 2019, in the Discovery Theatre.

Visit anchorageconcerts.org for more information. Tickets will go on sale to Anchorage Concert Association subscribers first in May and the general public later this summer. More than 20 additional shows will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

Anchorage Concert Association is the largest arts and entertainment presenter in Alaska. As a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts, Anchorage Concert Association connects people through performance and presents internationally acclaimed artists from the entire spectrum of the performing arts. Learn more at anchorageconcerts.org.





