SWEET CHEEKS CABARET is Now Playing at the Broken Blender

Forbidden Desires, Episode 147: Three Way Tango runs June 3rd to June 18th. A tale of true passion, true betrayal, and true pasties!

Sweet Cheeks Cabaret presents its second completely scripted, fantastically wonderful, burlesque play! Lose yourself in the drama of this telenovela, and see if you can find the secret pastie glue formula that has mysteriously disappeared.

Play written by Trixie Heart

Directed By: Bang-A-Rang Betsy, Lady Duchess, and Violet Lee Vamp

Starring: Velvet Allure, Violet Lee Vamp, Bang-A-Rang Betsy, Muskrat Molly, Femme Fatality, Darling Amor, Peach Bellini

Learn more at https://centertix.com/events/sweet-cheeks-cabaret.