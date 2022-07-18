Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWEET CHEEKS CABARET Comes to The Broken Blender This Weekend

The performance is on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Jul. 18, 2022  
Join your Sweet Cheeks Cabaret Performers for a culinary cabaret at The Cheeky Room - The Broken Blender. Live burlesque plus small nibs and drink service available by order!

  • Tassles & Tux Champagne Pour for VIP guests who purchase a bottle of champagne.

  • Small nibs and beverage service begins at 4:00 PM.

  • Cabaret seating begins 30 minutes prior to the show. (Brunch seating begins 1 hour prior to show)

Sassy Saturdays Live Cabaret

It's a comeback cabaret like you've never seen! Sweet Cheeks is back with Sassy Saturdays: a weekly cabaret and burlesque variety show. Different performances each week, complete with live singing, burlesque, dance, and more! Visit our website to see which bombshells are performing next!





