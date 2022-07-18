SWEET CHEEKS CABARET Comes to The Broken Blender This Weekend

Join your Sweet Cheeks Cabaret Performers for a culinary cabaret at The Cheeky Room - The Broken Blender. Live burlesque plus small nibs and drink service available by order!

Tassles & Tux Champagne Pour for VIP guests who purchase a bottle of champagne.

Small nibs and beverage service begins at 4:00 PM.

Cabaret seating begins 30 minutes prior to the show. (Brunch seating begins 1 hour prior to show)

Sassy Saturdays Live Cabaret

It's a comeback cabaret like you've never seen! Sweet Cheeks is back with Sassy Saturdays: a weekly cabaret and burlesque variety show. Different performances each week, complete with live singing, burlesque, dance, and more! Visit our website to see which bombshells are performing next!