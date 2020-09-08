Perseverance Theatre to Present Virtual Art Exhibit Celebrating Black Alaskan Creatives

The virtual experience will premiere during the month of September.

Perseverance Theatre is planning a virtual art exhibit to celebrate Black Alaskan creatives through Black Alaskan Art Matters.

The virtual experience will premiere during the month of September after a call for submissions in August.

According to the site, "Black Alaskan Art Matters is a virtual art exhibition through Perseverance Theatre that aims to serve as an educational showcase for the vast terrain of Black artistic mediums living in Alaska. Visual, audio, performance and textile art are just a few of the varied mediums on display during this virtual experience during September 2020. Cultivating and providing space for Black artistic styles and leadership are ways the theatre can engage, uplift and amplify the Black voices of Alaska."

Learn more about the project HERE.

Perseverance Theatre was founded in 1979 by Molly Smith as a theatre by, for and about Alaskans. PT was born in Juneau-the state's capital and a growing community of over 32,000 that is only accessible by plane or boat. 40 years later, Perseverance has grown into Alaska's largest professional theatre, serving over 17,000 artists, students, and audiences annually. In the 2019-2020 season, under the leadership of Artistic Director Leslie Ishii, Perseverance Theatre is producing musical, contemporary, and world premiere productions in Juneau and Anchorage.

Shows View More Anchorage Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You