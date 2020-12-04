Perseverance Theatre Will Present A TLINGIT CHRISTMAS CAROL and THIS WONDERFUL LIFE This Holiday Season

Perseverance Theatre has announced holiday programming for the month of December.

A Tlingit Christmas Carol by Vera Starbard will be released in streamed staves at 7 p.m. on November 27, December 4, 11, & 18, and at 10 a.m. on December 25, Christmas Day. After they are released, all staves will be available on demand through Russian Orthodox Christmas, Thursday, January 7.

A Christmas Carol just got a lot more Tlingit! We've all heard the classic story: it's Christmas, there are spirits involved, a grumpy man says "Bah Humbug..." But what would happen if that story took place right here, right now in southeast Alaska? E.B. Scrooge is a successful, wealthy business person, but he's not the nicest guy in town. In fact, most of the time, he's downright mean. Can he learn to become a better person? Can he avoid the same tragic fate as his old friend Marley? Carol your way through this holiday classic, with a very Tlingit twist!

This Wonderful Life will be available to stream on demand from December 19-25 through Perseverance Theatre, and December 19-30 through Broadway On Demand.

"Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings!" Sound familiar? Cozy up with Perseverance Theatre this holiday season for a retelling of everyone's favorite holiday classic: It's a Wonderful Life. One actor embodies nearly 40 different roles, bringing the story of George Bailey to life with humor, heart, and a little bit of magic. So hold on to Zuzu's petals, turn up the volume of "Buffalo Gals", and join us in Bedford Falls for a sprinkle of holiday cheer and a timeless reminder of what it means to live a wonderful life.

For additional information, visit: https://www.ptalaska.org/

