King Arthur Brings the Search For The Holy Grail to Anchorage

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Monty Python's Spamalot is coming to Anchorage in search of the Holy Grail. Audiences can join King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table May 7-12 in the Atwood Concert Hall, presented by Anchorage Concert Association.

This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Monty Python's Spamalot features a chorus line of dancing divas, flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and show-stopping musical numbers. The Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.

This brand-new production is directed and choreographed by Sam Viverito with musical supervision by Steven M. Bishop. Monty Python's Spamalot features a book by Eric Idle, based on the screenplay of Monty Python and the Holy Grail by Monty Python creators Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, with music and lyrics by the Grammy Award-winning team of Mr. Idle and John Du Prez.

Monty Python's Spamalot is produced by IAm21 Entertainment (Nnamdi Asomugha and Jonathan Baker) in association with Schlip Schlap, LLC. Stephen Kane and Michael McFadden are the Executive Producers and the tour is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Eric Idle, one of the six pillars of beloved comedy troupe Monty Python, has a new memoir, a sortabiography titled Always Look on the Bright Side of Life that was released on Oct. 2, 2018. Eric shares the highlights of his life and career with his offbeat humor in this hilarious memoir of behind the scenes stories. 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Monty Python's Spamalot

May 7-12, 2019, Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot tours the country searching for the Holy Grail with a one-week-only stop in Anchorage. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. A limited number of tickets will be available each performance at a pre-show lottery for $25 apiece. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org. Run, don't silly walk to the theatre.





