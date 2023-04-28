Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMILTON Tickets to Go On Sale Next Month

Tickets will go on sale May 10, 2023,Â startingÂ at 8:00 AM.

Apr. 28, 2023 Â 

Hamilton (Philip Company)

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Alaska hae announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on May 10, 2023, starting at 8:00 AM AKST online at BroadwayAlaska.com and CenterTix.com or starting at noon by calling (907) 263-ARTS (2787). Tickets will be available for performances August 17, 2023 - September 10, 2023.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $79 to $159 with a select number of premium seats available from $169 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Alaska engagement should be made through BroadwayAlaska.com or CenterTix.com."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

The Broadway Alaska series is generously sponsored by Alaska Airlines and GCI. This engagement of Hamilton is sponsored by ConocoPhillips Alaska with transportation support from TOTE and community engagement support from First National Bank Alaska.

ABOUT Broadway Alaska - www.BroadwayAlaska.com

Broadway Alaska, a partnership between Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) and The Nederlander Organization, will bring the best of Broadway to Anchorage, Alaska beginning in August 2023.

ABOUT Alaska Center for the Performing Arts - www.alaskapac.org

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. (ACPA) is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1988, to manage, operate and maintain the multi-venue performing arts complex owned by the Municipality of Anchorage and known as "the PAC." ACPA hosts a number of producing and presenting organizations each year, including 9 resident companies, provides production management and technical expertise, ticketing and marketing through its CenterTix service and additional event services for more than 240,000 patrons (about one third of the total population of Alaska) who enjoy the facility annually. In addition, ACPA employs over 40 regular staff members, is home to the Ushering in the Arts program with more than 300 volunteers and works with IATSE Local 918.

ACPA's mission is to Live & Love the Arts! The PAC is the place to be. A gathering place where all are welcome to share the arts as a passion and way of life. ACPA's vision is to evolve the Arts in Alaska and make them accessible to all.

ABOUT Nederlander - Nederlander.com

In 1912, Nederlander began as a family company in Detroit, MI. Now in its third generation of theater development, ownership, management, promotion, and production, Nederlander is one of the nation's largest, most experienced, and successful operators of prestigious entertainment facilities in the world. In the US, Nederlander owns and operates 14 Broadway and US theaters, as well as three theaters in the UK; it also presents a Broadway Series in 35 North American markets.

For more than 109 years, the company has experienced steady growth, leadership, and development and has become synonymous with great entertainment.

