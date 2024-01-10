Full Cast Set for INDECENT At Perseverance Theatre

Hannah Wolf will direct Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Perseverance Theatre, UAS Dean Carin Silkaitis, Roblin Davis, and more will star.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Perseverance Theatre, Alaska's premiere regional theatre, will close their all-queer 2023-2024 season with INDECENT, a powerful work from How I Learned To Drive playwright Paula Vogel. Directed by Juneau's own Hannah Wolf (Franklin, Fun Home, The Blue Bear), this production will feature music direction and accordion by David Romtvedt, with Beth Leibowitz on clarinet and Lisa Ibias on violin.

Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Paula Vogel has had a long-standing relationship with Perseverance Theatre, having workshopped The Minneola Twins and her award-winning play, How I Learned to Drive, during Perseverance Theatre's 1997-1998 season, alongside Molly Smith as Artistic Director. Set in the early 20th century, INDECENT follows the true story of Sholem Asch's controversial play, God of Vengeance. As this groundbreaking Yiddish work journeys from the stages of Europe to Broadway, it faces censorship and fierce opposition due to its lesbian protagonists. Through ensemble storytelling and evocative live music, INDECENT explores the persecution of artists and the undeniable impact of work that pushes the boundary. This Tony Award-winning play will affirm the enduring power of art to provoke, inspire, and ultimately transform lives.

Chris Stahl will play the role of Lemml, with Jessica Faust as Chana, and Ayla Rose Barreau as Halina. Returning to the Perseverance Theatre mainstage, Jack Scholz will play the role of Avram, with Enrique Bravo as Mendel, and Roblin Davis as Otto. University of Alaska Southeast Dean of Arts and Sciences Carin Silkaitis (Empire, Chicago Fire, The Red Line) will make their Perseverance Theatre debut as Vera. INDECENT will also feature choreography by Tatiana Pandiani, scenic design by Iman Corbani (Voyager One, Fun Home), lighting design by C. Archer Touchet, and costume design by Peggy McKowen.

INDECENT will perform in Juneau February 16th through March 3rd, with a Pay As You Can preview on Wednesday, February 14th. This production will then tour and perform in Anchorage March 16th through March 24th. Tickets and more information available soon at Click Here


 

