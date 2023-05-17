Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills Holds FINE ARTS SUPER STAR WARS SPECTACULAR!!!

Attention all Science Fiction and Fantasy moviegoers! Get your tickets now for the FINE ARTS SUPER STAR WARS SPECTACULAR!!! to see all 11 movies in the STAR WARS series direct from Lucasfilm Ltd. and The Walt Disney Company to be screened on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday through Monday, May 26 - 29, 2023 at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills, 8556 Wilshire Boulevard (at La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.



Jerry A. Blackburn, Programmer of Public Programming and Sr. Manager of Theatre Operations for the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills said, "We are honored Lucasfilm Ltd. and The Walt Disney Company have given the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills permission to exhibit all 11 films in the STAR WARS series. We will also exhibit one additional 12th Bonus Encore Feature from one of the 11 films in the series on Monday, May 29th. We hope members of the general public will consider coming out to the theatre to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us to see all of these blockbuster, critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning films back to back."



Admission for each movie will be $10 per person. A separate ticket and reseating is required for each movie. A Series Ticket is available for $95 to see the 11 films for a discounted rate, as well as free access to a 12th Bonus Encore Feature to be screened closing out the celebration on Monday, May 29th. The Series Ticket must be redeemed at the Box Office for admissions to each film.



For further information, please call the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills at 424-438-4013 or visit online at Click Here for a complete schedule of movie screening titles, dates and times. The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills has limited Box Office Hours. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 12 Noon, and 30 minutes before any scheduled movie. Tickets are available on the Fine Arts Beverly Hills website, Click Here and on the Fine Arts App available on Google Play Store and the Apple App store, as well as at https://www.fandango.com/ and https://www.atomtickets.com/



Free Parking is available the Beverly Hills City Garage, 321 South La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 after 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and all-day Saturday and Sunday. Free Parking is available at Parking Meters after 6:00 p.m., or after 7:00 p.m.