Drive-In Movies Dominate in Towns of Juneau and Anchorage

The Gold Town Nickelodeon has moved outdoors due to the ongoing global health crisis. (Photo by Christopher Miller - csmphotos.com)

Drive-in movie theaters are popping up around Alaska, often for free or by donation, reports the Anchorage Daily News.

With the closure of many theaters around the state due to the ongoing global health crisis, theater owners are turning to the outdoor alternative to bring families together from the comfort of their own cars.

Collette Costa, who runs Gold Town Nickelodeon, is one such theater owner who is making the best of the situation.

"I've been wanting to do some kind of drive-in situation for years," she said. "Having the time to do that was never going to happen until hey, global pandemic."

But films, like Costa's drive-in premiere of "Star Wars" on May 4, aren't the only available entertainment options that Alaska residents are putting together: The Anchorage Baptist Temple, Northway Mall and a small group of volunteers are also running drive-in movies. Chilkoot Charlie's, in Anchorage, is hosting a regular drive-in comedy show with comedians telling jokes from the back of a pickup truck.

"It's been great to see people be able to get out of their homes while still being socially distanced and having a good time on a Saturday night," said Charlie Sears, an Anchorage filmmaker who with a group of friends has been showing films on the white exterior wall of Changepoint Church.

Read more about the drive-in theaters at the Anchorage Daily News.





