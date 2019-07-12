Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID To Make A Splash In Anchorage

Alaskans can embark on an enchanting adventure when the Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid swims into town Oct. 22-27 at the Atwood Concert Hall, presented by Anchorage Concert Association.

This theatrical stage production will capture hearts with its unforgettable characters and irresistible songs like "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea." After 30 years, the ultimate fish-out-of-water story, based on the beloved film, is still making a splash with new generations. Adventurous Ariel is your average teenage mermaid princess who longs to explore the shore up above and make her dreams come true. When she strikes a bargain with the sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs, it takes all of Ariel's family and friends working together to right the ship. So flip your fins, forget your troubles, and set sail for this musical treasure.

"Have you ever seen anything so wonderful in your entire life?" -Ariel

Tickets are on sale now with an Anchorage Concert Association 2019/2020 subscription of any three or more shows. Tickets for just Disney's The Little Mermaid will go on sale July 19. For information and to purchase tickets, visit anchorageconcerts.org.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements, with music by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, and book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Doug Wright.

The Anchorage show is produced by Plan-B Entertainment/1815 and sponsored by TOTE Maritime Alaska and Alaska Airlines.

Also going on sale July 19 is the family holiday spectacular Cirque Dreams Holidaze and the arts celebration Anchorage Concerts All Access. Tickets for Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Create Power are already on sale. All other 2019/2020 Anchorage Concert Association shows will go on sale Aug. 19.





