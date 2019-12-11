CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Lights Up the Anchorage Holiday Season

Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live family holiday spectacular to the Alaska Center of the Performing Arts with seven unforgettable performances presented by Anchorage Concert Association. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as "A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload." It's "the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy," raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center," Washington Post. The Tennessean proclaimed it "A dazzling Holidaze Spectacle...for both young and old" at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg, has searched the world to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and much more in 2019.

in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world's most astonishing acts. Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock." On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular. It's "Las Vegas...meets family entertainment...meets musical theatre" touts the Boston Globe.

Expect the unexpected and rediscover the magic of the season with Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Dec. 27-29, 2019, in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Sponsored by KTVA Channel 11. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.

Anchorage Concert Association is the largest arts and entertainment presenter in Alaska. As a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts, Anchorage Concert Association connects people through performance and presents internationally acclaimed artists from the entire spectrum of the performing arts.

