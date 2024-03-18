Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbra Lica comes to Alaska PAC this week. The performance is on Friday, March 22, 2024.

With a playful, soothing voice as sweet as maple syrup, the Canadian vocalist and JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter Barbra Lica blends and bends elements of jazz, pop, and folk.

As easy as it sounds, Lica confesses, "I never really felt like I was cool enough to be a musician, but I never felt I could do anything else, either.”"Her latest album, Imposter Syndrome, explores big dreams, bigger feelings, and the verifiably awkward. With light-hearted dedications to girl nerdom, gentle musings on empathy, and spirited odes to aging, Lica takes listeners on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Celebrate a joyful start to spring and breathe in the intoxicating melodies of Barbra Lica.

