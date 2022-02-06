BWW Review: STOMP at Anchorage Performing Arts Center

A single man walks to the center of the stage pushing a broom. The crowd begins to quiet as he shuffles across the stage. The 105 minutes that follows is nothing but free flowing energy. Anything-but-conventional everyday items are used to produce music, rhythm, and sound. The high energy and vitality of this performance was a great addition to the Anchorage Concert Association's lineup this spring, particularly after a 2-year hiatus from live theater.

The lighting was one of the most awe-inspiring parts of the entire production. The dark lighting was supplemented well with the shinning of silhouettes on every wall. This added to the liveliness of the production, in addition to the responsive audience that gathered in the Anchorage Performing Arts Center that evening. Everything about this show worked as a well-oiled machine. Between the comedic timing of the actors, the spirit of the audience, and the seamlessly covered broken props, STOMP had the audience on the edge of their seats, laughing throughout the show. The performer's ability to improv during snafus, a broken broom here, a dropped bucket there, kept the show running flawlessly. One of the most stand out parts of this show was the story telling. The performers told an entire story with their bodies, their music, and their craft. Not a single spoken word in 105 minutes of a show.

Overall, STOMP was electrifying and a unique and fantastic production. I look forward to similar shows being produced at the Anchorage Performing Arts Center.