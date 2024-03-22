B2wins Performs MUSIC REIMAGINED! at Alaska PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alaska State Fair favorites return to Anchorage - fun loving Twin brothers present "Top 40 From the Last 40." Four decades of the music you know and love with a unique twist. Get ready to sing, dance, laugh and take your soul on a feel good ride through the chart topping hits of American Music.

This unforgettable, engaging show is all ages and features one of a kind renditions of everything from Elvis to Ed SHeeran, Bon Jovi to Dua Lipa, Louis Armstrong to Guns n Roses and countless other timeless hits, all crafted in a non-stop thrill experience of music and happiness fans across America are calling "the must see show of the season!" Alaska Junior Theater is proud to present three different shows featuring B2wins!

Performances run March 22-23.

