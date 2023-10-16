Armin Abdihodzic Brings a Classical Guitar Concert to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Weekend

The concert is on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM at UAA Recital Hall.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Armin Abdihodzic Brings a Classical Guitar Concert to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Weekend

Armin Abdihodzic brings a Classical Guitar Concert to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this weekend. The concert is on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM at UAA Recital Hall.

This classical guitar concert is a celebration of the National Hispanic Heritage Month and will feature solo guitar music from Spain, Cuba, Argentina, and Venezuela. The program will include selections from "Castles of Spain" by Federico Morreno-Torroba, "Canciones del Calendario" by Eduardo Martin, "Suite del recuerdoes" by Jose Luiz Merlin, Venezuelan Waltzes by Antonio Lauro, "Asturias" by Isaac Albeniz, and "Cielo abierto" by Quique Sinesi.




