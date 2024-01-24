Anchorage Symphony Performs THE MAGIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS in February

Who made people afraid to go into the water? Helped introduce the world to the magic of Hogwarts and made everyone want to be a Jedi? John Williams did this through his music spanning more than five decades, making him America's best-known and most distinctive composer.

On February 10th, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra presents The Magic of John Williams, from Hollywood to Hogwarts, featuring the most famous film scores performed LIVE! Musicians of the ASO, led by guest conductor, Lucas Waldin, will immerse the audience in an evening of musical enchantment that transcends the screen and brings the magic of cinema to life through iconic soundtracks from famous films, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, Superman, and many more.

Anyone who has seen a movie or watched TV in the last 60 years has most likely heard a John Williams composition. Closely associated with Steven Spielberg since 1975, Williams has scored for all but three of Spielberg's feature films. He has also composed for eight of the top 20 grossing films in cinematic history (adjusted for inflation).

Frequent collaborator, Steven Spielberg has said, "Without John Williams, bikes don't fly, nor do brooms in Quidditch matches, nor do men in red capes. There is no Force. Dinosaurs do not walk the earth. We do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe."

Williams prolific work and his association with box office hits has led to 53 Academy Award nominations (the only person with more is Walt Disney). Throughout his career, Williams has won 5 Academy Awards (Fiddler on the Roof, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. The Extraterrestrial, and Schindler’s List), 3 Emmys, 24 Grammy's, 7 BAFTAs, and 4 Golden Globes. And in 2009, President Barack Obama awarded John Williams the Presidential Medal of Freedom, recognizing his significant contributions to the field of music. The Library of Congress recently preserved his Star Wars soundtrack in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Beyond films, for decades you could also hear Williams' work each evening when The Mission opened the NBC Nightly news. His partnership with NBC extended to their Sunday Night Football broadcast theme: the 1984, 1988, and 1996 Summer Olympic Games, the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, and the 1987 International Summer Special Olympic Games. And this year he created an original score for ESPN’s NCAA Playoff National Championship broadcast.

One of the most popular and successful American orchestral composers of the modern age, John Williams has worked his magic, setting thetone to countless movies and television shows. His scores have influenced generations of musicians and music-lovers and inspired composers and moviemakers around the world.

Those who attended the 2018 Music of John Williams concert by the Anchorage Symphony will remember that this is more than a concert, it is an EVENT!

Anchorage Symphony’s The Magic of John Williams, Saturday, February 10, 2024, (7:30pm) in the Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Infrared headphones for the hearing impaired are available concert night from the House Manager on the Orchestra Level. Tickets: Adult, $59-$35;Youth, $25; (prices include surcharges and fees). Discounts are available. To purchase tickets, go to Click Here or call 263-ARTS (2787), toll free at 1- 877-ARTS- TIX.

