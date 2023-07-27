Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs Champagne Pops Gala in September

The performance is on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Full Cast Set for Hedwig and The Angry Inch at Perseverance Theatre Photo 3 Full Cast Set for Hedwig and The Angry Inch at Perseverance Theatre
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Hosts American Perspective Concert in November Photo 4 Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Hosts American Perspective Concert in November

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs Champagne Pops Gala in September

Last year saw the triumphant return of Champagne Pops with an evening filled with the stars of Broadway. This year the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra will continue celebrating the magnificent tapestry that defines American music turning the spotlight on influential artists so big, so iconic – we know them by just one name - like Johnny, Willie, Dolly, Shania, and Garth!

Music Director Elizabeth Schulze and the talented ASO musicians are joined by two artists who are no strangers to the stage or recording studio - Rachel Potter and Patrick Thomas. Rachel became a Top 12 finalist on Fox’s The X Factor, all while recording multiple singles and two solo albums. Patrick made his mark in the industry by being a finalist on the inaugural season of NBC’s The Voice coached by Blake Shelton. Since then, Patrick has enjoyed a very successful and busy career in Nashville as a songwriter and recording artist.

Champagne Pops is a time-honored and community-cherished tradition that will mark the start of the Anchorage Symphony’s 78th season. We are thrilled to provide a night to socialize with friends, entertain clients, or show employee appreciation. There is NO other gala like Champagne Pops, where audiences are treated to world-class entertainment, fine food catered by The Bridge, champagne, and fun ways to raise needed resources for one of our community’s own iconic treasures – your Anchorage Symphony Orchestra!

In addition to amazing music, food, and bubbly, the evening will feature a brief live auction, a raffle for a “foodie’s” dream trip, and a chance to take up the baton and conduct the ASO! Funds raised at this black-tie gala support the ASO’s Music for My Neighbors programs that include free tickets to ASO concerts, our free Neighborhood Concert, Family Concerts, free Coaching in the Schools for band and orchestra students, and bus transportation for thousands of students who attend our educational Link Up concerts each season.

For reservations, click below or call 274-8668.




RELATED STORIES - Anchorage

1
Full Cast Set for Hedwig and The Angry Inch at Perseverance Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set for Hedwig and The Angry Inch at Perseverance Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience as Perseverance Theatre brings back the rock musical sensation, Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Don't miss out on this powerful and gritty story of queer immigrant liberation through rock and roll. Book your season subscriptions now!

2
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Hosts American Perspective Concert in November Photo
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Hosts American Perspective Concert in November

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra presents American Perspective, featuring Karen Walwyn, piano.

3
DREAMSCAPES Will Be Performed by Anchorage Symphony Next Year Photo
DREAMSCAPES Will Be Performed by Anchorage Symphony Next Year

Anchorage Symphony will perform Dreamscapes next year. The performance will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM. The concert is featuring Tim Fain, violin.

4
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs Season Finale in May Photo
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs Season Finale in May

Anchorage Symphony Orchestra will perform its season finale concert on May 11, 2024. The performance will take place at 7:30pm - 9:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Anchorage SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hedwig and The Angry Inch
Perseverance Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hedwig and The Angry Inch
Perseverance Theatre (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arsenic and Old Lace
Anchorage Community Theatre (9/08-10/01)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You