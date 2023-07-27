Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs Champagne Pops Gala in September

Last year saw the triumphant return of Champagne Pops with an evening filled with the stars of Broadway. This year the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra will continue celebrating the magnificent tapestry that defines American music turning the spotlight on influential artists so big, so iconic – we know them by just one name - like Johnny, Willie, Dolly, Shania, and Garth!

Music Director Elizabeth Schulze and the talented ASO musicians are joined by two artists who are no strangers to the stage or recording studio - Rachel Potter and Patrick Thomas. Rachel became a Top 12 finalist on Fox’s The X Factor, all while recording multiple singles and two solo albums. Patrick made his mark in the industry by being a finalist on the inaugural season of NBC’s The Voice coached by Blake Shelton. Since then, Patrick has enjoyed a very successful and busy career in Nashville as a songwriter and recording artist.

Champagne Pops is a time-honored and community-cherished tradition that will mark the start of the Anchorage Symphony’s 78th season. We are thrilled to provide a night to socialize with friends, entertain clients, or show employee appreciation. There is NO other gala like Champagne Pops, where audiences are treated to world-class entertainment, fine food catered by The Bridge, champagne, and fun ways to raise needed resources for one of our community’s own iconic treasures – your Anchorage Symphony Orchestra!

In addition to amazing music, food, and bubbly, the evening will feature a brief live auction, a raffle for a “foodie’s” dream trip, and a chance to take up the baton and conduct the ASO! Funds raised at this black-tie gala support the ASO’s Music for My Neighbors programs that include free tickets to ASO concerts, our free Neighborhood Concert, Family Concerts, free Coaching in the Schools for band and orchestra students, and bus transportation for thousands of students who attend our educational Link Up concerts each season.

For reservations, click below or call 274-8668.