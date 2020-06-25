Anchorage Concert Association Suspends Shows in 2020 Due to the Health Crisis

In the interest of the health and safety of the community, Anchorage Concert Association is postponing shows that would have been at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts this fall, including the annual holiday favorite The Nutcracker.

"We want to be able to bring inspiring and entertaining shows to Alaska when safe to do so for all involved and attending," says Anchorage Concert Association executive director Jason Hodges. "We love to present shows, create human connections, and inspire audiences through performing arts. It will be hard not doing that and not seeing you this fall. We look forward to the time when we can gather again in the Atwood Concert Hall and the Discovery Theatre to see live performances."

Social distancing and travel restrictions make some performances like The Nutcracker with out-of-state artists and up to 10,000 in attendance not feasible this year. With large indoor gatherings being subject to mandated socially distanced seating, capacity in venues at the PAC are severely decreased at this time. Anchorage Concert Association expects to resume traditional programming in 2021.

Anchorage Concert Association is exploring other options to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts during this crisis. Watch While We Wait is a digital series of videos hand-selected by Anchorage Concert Association staff. The series includes performances by Anchorage fan favorites, artists Anchorage Concert Association hopes to bring to Alaska soon, and videos that are too awesome to miss.

The Piano Guys, originally scheduled for May 2020, was first postponed to September 2020 and now has been rescheduled to Sept. 18, 2021. Two other 2020 shows, Meow Meow and Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, have been postponed and are currently scheduled for spring 2021. Anchorage Concert Association will continue to monitor safety guidelines and recommendations to ensure audience and community safety for 2021 performances. People with tickets to the affected shows can keep their tickets for the rescheduled performances, donate their tickets to the nonprofit organization, or receive a refund. New ticket sales are on hold at this time.

ConocoPhillips Alaska pledges to return as a sponsor for The Nutcracker when the holiday classic returns to Anchorage in 2021.

"Anchorage is incredibly resilient and has weathered all manner of natural disasters, economic challenges, and other adversities," says Hodges. "As a community I know we will persevere and come out on the other side stronger than ever. We will gather again in the future, and when we do, we will need live performance to join us in celebration more than ever."

Related Articles Shows View More Anchorage Stories

More Hot Stories For You