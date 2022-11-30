Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alaska Junior Theater Presents CUENTOS: Tales Of The Latinx World

Performances run December 1 - 2, 2022.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Alaska Junior Theater Presents CUENTOS: Tales Of The Latinx World

Alaska Junior Theater's second performance of 2022 celebrates Latinx culture through the storytelling of David Gonzalez.

In 'Cuentos: Tales from the Latinx World' (Grades K-6), Master Storyteller David Gonzalez paints a vivid picture of the people and rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world with colorful tales from the Caribbean, South America and the Bronx!

From the silly antics of the Puerto Rican anti-hero 'Juan Bobo' to the mysterious dealings and powers of the Orishas in a suite of Afro-Cuban stories, these tales are filled with memorable characters, fantastic plots and positive messages for children.

Along with Latin music played by pianist Daniel Kelly, Spanish language words are sprinkled throughout the stories and songs in such a way that young audiences can repeat and retain their sound and meaning. A great introduction to the marvelous world of Latino literature and culture.

With speech, sound, mime, dance and above all, inspired imagination, Mr. Gonzalez has the gift of creating magical worlds and drawing his audience into them. A palpable delight. - The New York Times.

I am used to having my young audiences applaud long and loud but after your performance was the first time ever I've heard them actually cheering! Thank you for the extraordinary performance of your original Sleeping Beauty. - Chris Brown, Chris Brown Presents.

From sell-out crowds at our main stage to out-reach with our migrant community David was a shining star of humor and inspiration. - Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center.

School show performances will be held December 1 at 10 AM and December 2 at 11 AM in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. No public performances will be held for this event.




