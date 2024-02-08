Alaska Airlines' Winter Classics 2024 Will Be Performed as Part of Sitka Music Festival

Performances run February 9-11, 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Alaska Airlines' Winter Classics 2024 Will Be Performed as Part of Sitka Music Festival

Join the Sitka Music Festival for Alaska Airlines’ Winter Classics 2024. There will be three nights of music at University of Alaska Anchorage Recital Hall with three different artists. 

Performance Lineup

Friday, February 9th  at 7 p.m. – Zuill Bailey, cello with Timothy Smith, piano
Saturday, February 10th at 7 p.m.– Danielle Talamantes, soprano
Sunday, February 11th at 4 p.m. – Hermitage Piano Trio

Programme

Friday, February 9
7 p.m. – Zuill Bailey, cello & Timothy Smith, piano

Kol Nidrei, Op. 47
Max Bruch (1838 – 1920)

Cello Concerto
Édouard Lalo (1823 – 1892)

Cello Concerto No. 1
Dmitry Shostakovich (1906 – 1975)

Saturday, February 10
7 p.m. – Danielle Talamantes, soprano

Selections of French chanson
Gabriel Fauré (1845 - 1924)
Aprés un Rêve
Chanson d’Amour
En Sourdine

Tres arias
Joaquín Turina (1882 - 1949)
Romance
El pescador
Rima

 Selections from Ten Poems of James Joyce
Henry Dehlinger (1966 - )
Strings in the Earth and Air
Alone
At That Hour

Selections from Moments in Sonder
Elizabeth Brittany Boykin (1989 - ), poetry by Maya Angelou
Tears
Passing Time
How Can I Lie to You
The Lesson

 Selections from the American Songbook
Duke Ellington (1899 - 1974)
Solitude
Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
Sentimental Mood

Sunday, February 11
4 p.m. – Hermitage Piano Trio

Trio in G minor “Elégiaque”
Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873 – 1943)

 Élégie, Op 23
Josef Suk (1874 – 1935)

 Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3
Ludvig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827)

Perelló – Tres Impresiones
Mariano Parelló (1886 – 1960)

 Trio in C
Gaspar Cassado (1897 – 1966)


 

