Alaska Airlines' Winter Classics 2024 Will Be Performed as Part of Sitka Music Festival

Performances run February 9-11, 2024.
Join the Sitka Music Festival for Alaska Airlines’ Winter Classics 2024. There will be three nights of music at University of Alaska Anchorage Recital Hall with three different artists.
Friday, February 9th at 7 p.m. – Zuill Bailey, cello with Timothy Smith, piano
Saturday, February 10th at 7 p.m.– Danielle Talamantes, soprano
Sunday, February 11th at 4 p.m. – Hermitage Piano Trio
Kol Nidrei, Op. 47
Max Bruch (1838 – 1920)
Cello Concerto
Édouard Lalo (1823 – 1892)
Cello Concerto No. 1
Dmitry Shostakovich (1906 – 1975)
Selections of French chanson
Gabriel Fauré (1845 - 1924)
Aprés un Rêve
Chanson d’Amour
En Sourdine
Tres arias
Joaquín Turina (1882 - 1949)
Romance
El pescador
Rima
Selections from Ten Poems of James Joyce
Henry Dehlinger (1966 - )
Strings in the Earth and Air
Alone
At That Hour
Selections from Moments in Sonder
Elizabeth Brittany Boykin (1989 - ), poetry by Maya Angelou
Tears
Passing Time
How Can I Lie to You
The Lesson
Selections from the American Songbook
Duke Ellington (1899 - 1974)
Solitude
Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
Sentimental Mood
Trio in G minor “Elégiaque”
Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873 – 1943)
Élégie, Op 23
Josef Suk (1874 – 1935)
Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3
Ludvig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827)
Perelló – Tres Impresiones
Mariano Parelló (1886 – 1960)
Trio in C
Gaspar Cassado (1897 – 1966)
