Alaska Airlines' Winter Classics 2024 Will Be Performed as Part of Sitka Music Festival

Join the Sitka Music Festival for Alaska Airlines’ Winter Classics 2024. There will be three nights of music at University of Alaska Anchorage Recital Hall with three different artists.

Performance Lineup

Friday, February 9th at 7 p.m. – Zuill Bailey, cello with Timothy Smith, piano

Saturday, February 10th at 7 p.m.– Danielle Talamantes, soprano

Sunday, February 11th at 4 p.m. – Hermitage Piano Trio

Programme

Friday, February 9

7 p.m. – Zuill Bailey, cello & Timothy Smith, piano

Kol Nidrei, Op. 47

Max Bruch (1838 – 1920)

Cello Concerto

Édouard Lalo (1823 – 1892)

Cello Concerto No. 1

Dmitry Shostakovich (1906 – 1975)

Saturday, February 10

7 p.m. – Danielle Talamantes, soprano

Selections of French chanson

Gabriel Fauré (1845 - 1924)

Aprés un Rêve

Chanson d’Amour

En Sourdine

Tres arias

Joaquín Turina (1882 - 1949)

Romance

El pescador

Rima

Selections from Ten Poems of James Joyce

Henry Dehlinger (1966 - )

Strings in the Earth and Air

Alone

At That Hour

Selections from Moments in Sonder

Elizabeth Brittany Boykin (1989 - ), poetry by Maya Angelou

Tears

Passing Time

How Can I Lie to You

The Lesson

Selections from the American Songbook

Duke Ellington (1899 - 1974)

Solitude

Don’t Get Around Much Anymore

Sentimental Mood

Sunday, February 11

4 p.m. – Hermitage Piano Trio

Trio in G minor “Elégiaque”

Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873 – 1943)

Élégie, Op 23

Josef Suk (1874 – 1935)

Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3

Ludvig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827)

Perelló – Tres Impresiones

Mariano Parelló (1886 – 1960)

Trio in C

Gaspar Cassado (1897 – 1966)

