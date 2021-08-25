ACPA and Partners Announce COVID-19 Mitigation Plan Updates

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts joins their partners at Anchorage Opera, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and Anchorage Concert Association in announcing new COVID-19 mitigation requirements as of September 1, 2021, to ensure the safe and successful return and continuation of live performances in Anchorage.

Attendees over the age of 12 must provide either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event, or provide proof of a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. Proof of vaccination must be in the form of a vaccine card or record or a photo of a vaccine card or record and a matching photo ID. Proof of a negative test result may be in printed or digital format.

Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. Proof of a negative test result may be in printed or digital format.

All attendees, regardless of vaccination status or test result, are required to wear masks at all performances and events at Alaska Center for the Performing Arts except when eating or drinking in designated areas. All masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings. If attendees do not have a mask Alaska Center for the Performing Arts will have masks available at the door.

These requirements will remain in place while transmission levels in Anchorage are High or Substantial. Currently, transmission levels in Anchorage are High according to both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The CenterTix box office will allow refunds on all tickets to accommodate those not willing or able to meet these requirements. Also, if ticket-holders have tested positive for COVID-19, are waiting for COVID-19 test results, have COVID-19 symptoms, or if they have had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to stay home and request a refund prior to the show by contacting the CenterTix box office at 263-2787 or complete this form.

These safety measures were created with the health and wellbeing of the artists, event employees and volunteers, production staff, audience, and the community in mind.

If the level of community transmission falls below Substantial, these requirements may be lifted. Due to the often changing public health environment, all rules and guidelines are subject to change. For additional details related to updated mitigation requirements, please visit www.alaskapac.org/plan-ahead.