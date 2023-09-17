Teatro Paraguas to Present UNITED IN BLOOD: THE REVOLUTIONARY MUSIC AND POETRY OF CHILE

United in Blood runs October 13-15, 2023.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo 3 Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab Photo 4 Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab

Teatro Paraguas to Present UNITED IN BLOOD: THE REVOLUTIONARY MUSIC AND POETRY OF CHILE

Teatro Paraguas will present United in Blood: The Revolutionary Music and Poetry of Chile, opening Friday, October 13 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque for one weekend.

United in Blood is a fully staged performance celebrating the artistic, social, and political vision of four of Chile's most beloved musicians and poets: Pablo Neruda, Victor Jara, Violeta Parra, and Gabriela Mistral. Though not all four knew each other, several of them did, and they are all intimately connected through their shared passions, political sensibilities, and deep concern for humanity.

Gabriela Mistral, who in 1945 became the first Latin American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, had a personal and lifelong influence on Pablo Neruda, who won the Nobel Prize himself in 1971 and is widely considered one of the greatest poets of the 20th century. Violeta Parra, an amazingly versatile musician and visual artist, reinvented Chilean folk music in the 1950s and 60s and, similar to Mistral with Neruda, had a profound influence on Victor Jara. Jara became known internationally in the 60s and 70s as a folk singer and songwriter and, together with his friend Neruda, was one of the main Chilean artist-activists associated with the election in 1970 of the socialist president Salvador Allende.

In addition to celebrating these artists, United in Blood specifically commemorates the 50th anniversary of the September 11th, 1973 coup d'etat that ended Allende's short presidency and resulted in Augusto Pinochet's nearly 20-year military dictatorship, as well as the deaths of thousands of dissidents, Victor Jara and Pablo Neruda among them.

Through song, poetry, dance, and instrumental music (including charango, guitar and flute), the production explores roots, love and loss, the essential role of art and free expression in society, and takes an impassioned stance against fascism and indifference in our time, honoring Jara's example that we must never stop working for our "right to live in peace.”

Songs and poems will be performed in the original Spanish, with English translations either performed or projected above the stage. 

The ensemble includes Cristina Vigil, Jeni Tincher, Jojo Sena de Tarnoff, Miranda Arteaga, Monica Arteaga, Paola Vengoechea Martini, Roxanne Tapia, Argos MacCallum, Jonathan Harrell, James Stake, and Mario Reynolds on Charango (traditional Andean stringed instrument). 

United in Blood runs October 13-15, 2023: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 general admission and $15 for seniors, students, and NHCC Members. Call the NHCC box office at (505) 383-4771or go to Click Here for reservations or further information.  The National Hispanic Cultural Center is located at 1701 4th St. SW in Albuquerque.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
The Adobe Theater to Present THE HOLLOW Opening Next Month Photo
The Adobe Theater to Present THE HOLLOW Opening Next Month

The Adobe Theater presents THE HOLLOW, a murder mystery play by Agatha Christie. Follow the tangled web of romantic relationships that leads to murder at The Hollow. Performances from October 13 to November 5, 2023. For more information and tickets, visit www.adobetheater.org.

2
Tickets On Sale This Week For HADESTOWN in Albuquerque Photo
Tickets On Sale This Week For HADESTOWN in Albuquerque

Hadestown will come to Albuquerque in 2023. As part of the Popejoy Presents 2023-24 Broadway in New Mexico Season, the show will play Popejoy Hall for seven performances from December 6 - 10. Find out how to get tickets here!

3
CATS PAJAMAS Comes to Teatro Paraguas Photo
CAT'S PAJAMAS Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present Cat's Pajamas, a play by Albuquerque playwright Vicki Meagher. Learn more about the play and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab Photo
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab

, Albee’s plays seem to be perfectly normal, until they aren’t, and here’s the twist in Seascape. Nancy and Charlie are so wrapped up in their “you always…..you never” conversation that they don’t realize they are no longer alone on the beach. Without giving away too much of the plot, they are joined by another couple that is decidedly different from them in every way. Leslie (Hania Stocker) and Sarah (Emily Rankin) have ventured to this beach for the first time and are fascinated by Nancy and Charlie. They are naïve to the ways of the world and are eager to learn. Both Nancy and Charlie have to figure out the best way to communicate and explain things to this couple, a task that is a challenge for both of them, given their years of waiting to talk instead of listening to each other. It’s also farcical to see how readily this seemingly normal couple stuck in a rut accept the newcomers on the beach.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Manual Cinema's Frankenstein
Lensic Performing Arts Center (9/26-9/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Camilla Tilling and Emanuel Ax– Jenny Lind: Love and Lieder
Cristo Rey Church (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Paños Prophecy
National Hispanic Cultural Center (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Popejoy Hall (10/18-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You