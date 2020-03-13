Spencer Cancels Performances of RAT PACK SHOW and THE HIT MEN

Due to recommendations from the CDC and state authorities, the Spencer Theater has CANCELED both the March 14 "Rat Pack Show" and March 21 "THE HIT MEN."

Both performances will be rescheduled. (Dates TBA). Spencer Box Office will contact all ticket holders to the March 14 and March 21 performances and offer a refund or the opportunity to credit your account for future use.

The theater apologizes for any inconvenience.

Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts is located at 108 Spencer Road, Alto, NM 88312

Box Office (9-5 M-F): (575) 336-4800

Visit www.spencertheater.com for more information.





