A company of 22 dancers perform at rapid speeds and with synchronized movements to illustrate a legacy ranging from Celtic clans, fights for independence, and more.

Feb. 08, 2023  
RHYTHM OF THE DANCE Performs at Popejoy Hall, March 5

Celebrate the history of Ireland through movement and song with Rhythm of the Dance, coming to Popejoy Hall Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm. A company of 22 dancers perform at rapid speeds and with synchronized movements to illustrate a legacy ranging from Celtic clans, fights for independence, and immigration to America.

The show is choreographed by Riverdance veteran Doireann Carney and features music by renowned Irish composer Carl Hession. The show has been performed in 50 countries, overcoming the barrier of language by creating a production brimming with music and dance. The addition of projected images of Irish scenes and landscapes enhance the audience's immersion and provide a backdrop for the unfolding story.

The show's music, performed by a live band, features three tenors to help bring the two-hour score to life. Members of the band play a variety of musical instruments, including the Traditional Uilleann pipes, the Irish Bodhran (a type of drum), whistles, and accordions. Dances range from Sean nós (or "old style") to swing and step dancing, emphasizing speed exhibited by the young dancers.

The show also boasts intricate and beautiful costumes, with performers having precious seconds to change into the 25 outfits showcased throughout the production. Every aspect of the show displays the perseverance, energy, and celebratory joy of Ireland.

Tickets for Rhythm of the Dance are on sale for $75, $59, $49, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.




