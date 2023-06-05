Popejoy Hall Announces New Director Fabianna Borghese

Popejoy Hall today announced Fabianna Borghese as its new Director. Borghese recently served as Interim Director for the performing arts center after the retirement of longtime director, Thomas Tkach, in 2022.

As Director of Popejoy Hall, Borghese oversees the management and operations of the 1985-seat theater. The premier performing arts center in the state, Popejoy Hall hosts over 150 events each year from a range of artists and renters. Popejoy Presents, the hall's signature performance program, partners with Broadway Across America to bring the Broadway in New Mexico Series to the stage. It was established by Tkach over 20 years ago. Popejoy Presents also encompasses Ovation Series shows, the name given to the theater's dance, music, theatre, speaker, and family shows that are also presented to the public directly by Popejoy.

The University in New Mexico Music Department also regularly presents performances in the hall, as does the New Mexico Philharmonic Orchestra. In addition to the performances on stage, Popejoy Hall also oversees outreach to local youth with programs that also fall under Borghese's oversight.

Borghese stepped into her role already familiar with many aspects of Popejoy's operation. She began working with the theater in 2016 and served as Associate Director of Business Operations beginning in 2018. In this role, her background in business combined with her passion for the performing arts. Outside of Popejoy, Borghese performs onstage with local companies in shows ranging from Shakespearian tragedies to musical comedies.

She is also an alumna of The University of New Mexico. Popejoy Hall sits on the university campus and internally operates as the UNM Public Events Department. Borghese graduated from UNM's Anderson School of Management and the School of Law with a Master of Accounting in 2014, MBA in Strategic Management and Policy in 2019, and a Master of Studies in Law in 2021. Her connections extend well beyond Albuquerque as well. She is a member of the Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway theater industry.

Asked about taking on this new leadership role, Borghese said “Popejoy is a vibrant and important part of our community and I'm excited to bring my skills, experience, and personal passion for the arts to the Director role.”

For more information about Popejoy Hall, visit popejoypresents.com.