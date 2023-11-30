Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Photos: First Look At THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse

The Night Before Christmas performs through December 23, 2023 on the mainstage.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) shares first look photos of The Night Before Christmas, written by Anthony Neilson, and directed by Emily Rankin.

The Night Before Christmas performs through December 23, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, 7:30 pm, Fridays, 7:30 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm & 7:30 pm.

It’s Christmas Eve, and two men in a warehouse of borderline-legal merchandise discover an intruder in an elf costume. Or is he on a mission from the North Pole, sent to London to spread the truth about Christmas? Things get more complicated when Cherry arrives, demanding some hard-to-get swag—a Power Ranger for her kid. It's a seriously twisted, blatantly irreverent holiday comedy for the adults (and only the adults) in the family. 

With Joey Beth Gilbert as Cherry, Ali Janes as Elf, David Stallings as Simon, and Hamilton Turner as Gary.

Featuring scenic design by Vincent Faust, costume design by Adrienne Harper, lighting design by Zac Goin, sound design by Saibi Khalsa, props design by Emily Rankin, and fight direction by Tris Ikeda. The stage manager is Lucy Felt. 

Tickets range from $30 - $75 and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in person one hour before showtime.

Photos: First Look At THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse
David Stallings, Ali Janes, and Hamilton Turner.

Photos: First Look At THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse
Joey Beth Gilbert, David Stallings, Ali Janes, and Hamilton Turner.

Photos: First Look At THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse
David Stallings, Ali Janes, Hamilton Turner, and Joey Beth Gilbert.

Photos: First Look At THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse
David Stallings, Ali Janes, Joey Beth Gilbert, and Hamilton Turner.


Santa Fe Operas Active Learning Through Opera is Now in its Thirteenth Year Photo
Santa Fe Opera's Active Learning Through Opera is Now in its Thirteenth Year

Over the past thirteen years, the Santa Fe Opera’s Active Learning Through Opera (ALTO) program has expanded from its initial partnership with the Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Los Lunas, and Rio Rancho public school systems to numerous other schools throughout the state.

Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; THE PLAY THAT GO Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; THE PLAY THAT GO Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Teatro Paraguas to Present Petra Babankova and Nelson Denman in Concert Photo
Teatro Paraguas to Present Petra Babankova and Nelson Denman in Concert

Teatro Paraguas will present a Holiday Concert with Petra Babankova (guitar) and Nelson Denman (cello), who will play old favorites and new delights.

The Night Before Christmas

Santa Fe Playhouse (11/30-12/23)
Santa Fe Playhouse (11/30-12/23)
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
JQA in Albuquerque JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
Beetlejuice

Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
Hadestown

Popejoy Hall (12/06-12/10)
Popejoy Hall (12/06-12/10)
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place

Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)

Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
Jessica Vosk in Concert

Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
