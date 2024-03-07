Photos: First Look At OR, At Santa Fe Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Santa Fe Playhouse has shared first look photos of Or, by Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Zoe Burke. Or, is performing in rotating repertory through March 31, 2024, with another Adams play, Born With Teeth, directed by Antonio Miniño.

OR, is set against a background of a long, drawn-out war and a counter-culture of free love, cross-dressing, and pastoral lyricism; the 1660s look a lot like the 1960s in this neo-Restoration comedy about the life of Aphra Behn, poet, spy, and first professional female playwright.

Starring Breshaun-Birene Joyner as Aphra Behn, Patrick Janssen as Charles II et al., and Chloe Carson as Nell Gwynne et al.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Kolby Clarke, costume design by Lisa Reneé Jordan, sound design by Jorge Olivo, props design by Emily Rankin. The intimacy director and dialect coach is Adi Cabral. Rounding up the team is Allison Goetzman as stage manager, and Sam Connan is run crew / dresser.

Tickets

Tickets range from $15 - $60 ($5 Rush tickets upon availability), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime. Running Time: 90 Minutes with No Intermission.

Photo Credit: C. Stanley Photography.