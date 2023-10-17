Performers Set For Santa Fe Playhouse's Record-Breaking Bash

The event will take place on Friday, October 27th, from 6 pm to 9 pm at La Fonda on the Plaza and from 9 pm to midnight at Palace Prime.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo 2 Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre Southwest
Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows Photo 3 Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows
JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is Coming to Popejoy Hall in November Photo 4 JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is Coming to Popejoy Hall in November

Performers Set For Santa Fe Playhouse's Record-Breaking Bash

Santa Fe Playhouse has revealed the performers that will be part of the Record-Breaking Bash and Record-Breaking After Party, taking place on Friday, October 27th, from 6 pm to 9 pm at La Fonda on the Plaza in the Lumpkins Ballroom (100 East San Francisco Street, Santa Fe), with the after-party at Palace Prime (142 West Palace Avenue, Santa Fe).

Hosted by former Ms Pride, Coco Caliente, she will be joined at the Record-Breaking Bash by Karen Gruber Ryan, Cara Juan, Kelsey Landon, Patrick MacDonald, Christina Martos, Antonio Miniño, Danielle Louise Reddick, Vanessa Rios y Valles, David Stallings, Hamilton Turner, and Cristina Vigil. Continuing the festivities at the Record-Breaking After Party will be live jazz by Loveless Johnson III and spinning records will be DJ Christina Swilley.

Santa Fe Playhouse's Record-Breaking Bash will consist of a seated dinner with performances throughout from some of your favorite artists of this season, as well as the official reveal of Santa Fe Playhouse's 2024 season. Guests are invited to dress as a record-breaking theater character or in creative attire. Awards will be given for the best costumes. Don't miss this one-night-only celebration to support your local theater's mission to create community on stage and off.

Tickets for the Record-Breaking Bash begin at $250 per/person. The Record-Breaking After Party is free. To learn more, visit Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
The National Dance Company of Ireland Brings RHYTHM OF YULETIDE DANCE to Popejoy Hall in N Photo
The National Dance Company of Ireland Brings RHYTHM OF YULETIDE DANCE to Popejoy Hall in November

The National Dance Company of Ireland performs Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

2
Julesworks Follies To Host End of Monthly #33 Warp Up Recap, October 30 Photo
Julesworks Follies To Host End of Monthly #33 Warp Up Recap, October 30

The Folly of the Julesworks Posse carries on with the End of Monthly Warp Up Showcase livestream for July via the Julesworks Follies YouTube Channel on Monday October 30th at 5pm.

3
Sandscape Publications And Teatro Paraguas Present ¡TIME FOR AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT! Photo
Sandscape Publications And Teatro Paraguas Present ¡TIME FOR AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT!

¡Time For Affirmative Consent! is a fundraising show commemorating the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This powerful and inspiring performance features over 20 artists sharing their work in theatre, video, music, dance, poetry, and art. Don't miss this impactful event!

4
LOVE AND INFORMATION Comes to North Fourth Art Center in November Photo
LOVE AND INFORMATION Comes to North Fourth Art Center in November

LOVE AND INFORMATION runs at North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM, 2 weekends, from November 9 – 19, 2023. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
Secret Byrd in Albuquerque Secret Byrd
Santa Fe Scottish Rite (11/14-11/15)
Jessica Vosk in Concert in Albuquerque Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
JQA in Albuquerque JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
THE HOLLOW in Albuquerque THE HOLLOW
Adobe Theater (10/13-11/05)
On Clover Road in Albuquerque On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)
The Lion King in Albuquerque The Lion King
Popejoy Hall (10/18-11/05)
Hadestown in Albuquerque Hadestown
Popejoy Hall (12/06-12/10)
THE NETHER in Albuquerque THE NETHER
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/19-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You