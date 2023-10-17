Performers Set For Santa Fe Playhouse's Record-Breaking Bash

Santa Fe Playhouse has revealed the performers that will be part of the Record-Breaking Bash and Record-Breaking After Party, taking place on Friday, October 27th, from 6 pm to 9 pm at La Fonda on the Plaza in the Lumpkins Ballroom (100 East San Francisco Street, Santa Fe), with the after-party at Palace Prime (142 West Palace Avenue, Santa Fe).

Hosted by former Ms Pride, Coco Caliente, she will be joined at the Record-Breaking Bash by Karen Gruber Ryan, Cara Juan, Kelsey Landon, Patrick MacDonald, Christina Martos, Antonio Miniño, Danielle Louise Reddick, Vanessa Rios y Valles, David Stallings, Hamilton Turner, and Cristina Vigil. Continuing the festivities at the Record-Breaking After Party will be live jazz by Loveless Johnson III and spinning records will be DJ Christina Swilley.

Santa Fe Playhouse's Record-Breaking Bash will consist of a seated dinner with performances throughout from some of your favorite artists of this season, as well as the official reveal of Santa Fe Playhouse's 2024 season. Guests are invited to dress as a record-breaking theater character or in creative attire. Awards will be given for the best costumes. Don't miss this one-night-only celebration to support your local theater's mission to create community on stage and off.

Tickets for the Record-Breaking Bash begin at $250 per/person. The Record-Breaking After Party is free. To learn more, visit Click Here