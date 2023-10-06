LOVE AND INFORMATION Comes to North Fourth Art Center in November

LOVE AND INFORMATION runs at North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM, 2 weekends, from November 9 – 19, 2023. Thursdays at 7:30pm, Friday Nov 10 at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, Sundays 2:00 pm. For more information, season and individual tickets, and COVID-19 guidelines, go to Click Here or call (855) 937-8505.

British playwright, Caryl Churchill’s fast-moving kaleidoscope has more than a hundred characters trying to make sense of what they know. Someone sneezes. Someone can’t get a signal. Someone won’t answer the door. Someone put an elephant on the stairs. Someone’s not ready to talk. Someone is her brother’s mother. Someone hates irrational numbers. Someone told the police. Someone got a message from the traffic light. Someone’s never felt like this before. Under the direction of Joe Feldman, these characters are performed by just eight of Albuquerque’s well-known actors – Fawn Hanson, Aodán Luthazar, Colleen Neary McClure, Margie Maes, Yannig Morin, Parker Owen, Patricia Thompson and Dan Ware. The play premiered in London in 2012. Michael Billington of The Guardian newspaper awarded the performance four out of five stars. Ben Brantley of the New York Times lauded Love and Information as a "thought-churning, deeply poignant new play.

Joe Feldman explains: “Challenge, thy name is Caryl Churchill. Love and Information is a play consisting of over fifty vignettes, some with as few as four lines, the longest are only several pages. None are related to each other. In other words, 50+ small individual plays. There are no named characters, no named locations or time periods. There is no plot. Who is speaking which lines is not identified. The punctuation is on LSD. The order of the vignettes may be changed at the director's discretion. So, what's not to love? After first reading it, half of me said, "This can't be done." My better half said, "Then you better try to do it." It's a play with seemingly a thousand moving pieces, many hilarious, some jolting, nail-biting, profoundly moving, daring, probing and more. Fortunately, I'm wrangling it with the help of some of Albuquerque's best actors, each of whom are generating around fifteen distinct characters who appear only once. This word salad of Churchill's is best taken in as a poem. My advice to the audience: Like a poem, just let it roll over you. You won't be disappointed.”

WEST END PRODUCTIONS, established in 2015, focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Our pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, thought provoking and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.