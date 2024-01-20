Cast Announced for OR, and BORN WITH TEETH at Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) will present Or, and Born With Teeth, two historical plays with contemporary sensibilities by acclaimed playwright Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Zoe Burke and Antonio Miniño, respectively.

Or, and Born With Teeth will rotate performances between March 6 and March 31 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night for OR, is Friday, March 8 at 7:30 pm, and Opening Night for Born With Teeth is Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 pm.

"To [Liz Duffy] Adams, we're all endangered and slightly mad; the world's a quasi-menacing, topsy-turvy place; and the mysteries of the future-and the past-beckon. Her plays unfold in expansive, often post-apocalyptic settings. They're vibrantly theatrical, textually thick, compact and comical, teeming with oddball characters bravely flailing in an unpredictable universe. Adams' language is an assured and often hilarious blend of the formal, the lyrical and the colloquial. Hers is an utterly unique and captivating voice." --Jean Schiffman, American Theatre Magazine

Two witty and seductive plays about three salacious wordsmiths: Will Shakespeare, Kit Marlowe, and Aphra Behn.

Or,, directed by Zoe Burke (Ad Astra's C**k), is set against a background of a long, drawn-out war and a counter-culture of free love, cross-dressing, and pastoral lyricism; the 1660s look a lot like the 1960s in this neo-Restoration comedy about the life of Aphra Behn, poet, spy, and first professional female playwright.

Or, stars Breshaun-Birene Joyner (ISC's Pericles and A Winter's Tale) as Aphra Behn, Patrick Janssen (SFP's The Baby Monitor) as Charles II et al., and Chloe Carson (SFP's On Clover Road) as Nell Gwynne et al.

Born With Teeth, directed by Antonio Minño (SFP's On Clover Road), is set against the backdrop of an aging ruler, an oppressive police state, and a restless, polarized people seething with paranoia: it's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them-the marvelous Kit Marlowe and up-and-comer Will Shakespeare-meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other.

Born With Teeth, stars David Stallings* (SFP's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Will Shakespeare and Marc Sinoway* (MANIFESTO: The Diaghilev Project) as Kit Marlowe.

Both shows feature scenic design by James W. Johnson (SFP's Sweat), lighting design by Kolby Clarke (Ride the Cyclone - SUU), costume design by Lisa Reneé Jordan (The Witching Hour - Williamstown Theatre Festival), sound design by Jorge Olivo (Sea Wall/A Life - The Public Theater), props design by Emily Rankin (SFP's The Night Before Christmas). The intimacy director and dialect coach is Adi Cabral (Utah Shakespeare, Edinburgh Fringe Festival). Rounding up the team is Allison Goetzman as stage manager for Or, and Harirai Khalsa as stage manager for Born With Teeth.

Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing March 6 (Or,) and March 7 (Born With Teeth); $5 Rush tickets after opening night), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.

Running Time: 70 Minutes with No Intermission.

Suitable for Ages 13+

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) is a community-based professional theater in historic downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, supported by an experienced staff and overseen by a local Board of Trustees. Producing out of a 99-seat historic adobe theater, SFP presents multiple mainstage productions every year, the annual Melodrama, new work development, and Playhouse Studio, an educational program. SFP welcomes over 8,000 patrons into the theater from northern New Mexico, the greater US, and worldwide with a mission of connecting artists and audiences to engage in dialogue to examine, uplift, challenge, and heal. Santa Fe Playhouse is a proud associate member of the National New Play Network, the United States' alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays. Learn more at santafeplayhouse.org

*Member of Actors' Equity Association.