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GREASE is Now Playing at Sandstone Amphitheatre

The show will run through July 12.

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GREASE is Now Playing at Sandstone Amphitheatre

Four Corners Musical Theatre Company is now presenting Grease the Musical on the Sandstone stage! The production features hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "You're the One That I Want." Performances began on June 11 and will run through July 12, Thursday through Sunday at 8:00 PM.

This summer's production features a blend of national talent performing alongside local artists. 

"Sandstone Amphitheatre is a true treasure for the city of Farmington, and we are absolutely delighted to bring these stories to life under the stars every summer," says Director Randy West. "Our incredible cast and creative team have built something beautiful together, and we are officially ready to take you back to the 1950s for an unforgettable night of theatre."

To make your evening even more memorable, come hungry! Attendees can look forward to dinner options and concessions served right at the amphitheater by Clancy's Irish Cantina. Arrive early, grab a bite, and settle in for a night of food, music, and fun under the open sky.







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