Actors Studio 66 Announces SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson 

Silent Sky opens Friday, January 26th (with a Preview performance on January 25th), and runs through February 11th.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Albuquerque's Actors Studio 66 (AS66), presents Silent Sky written by Lauren Gunderson. This is the second show of AS66's '23-'24 Season.

The play is directed by Levi Gore and the cast  includes actors Caitlyn Kelly as Henrietta Leavitt, Andra Beatty as Margaret Leavitt, Johnny Howard as Peter Shaw; Kim Monti as Williamina Fleming and Christine Grenier as Annie  Cannon. Understudies, Graydon Clarke, Alex Armbruster and Taylor Jung round out the cast  with a performance, as well. The crew includes a group of extremely talented, local designers. 

Silent Sky is written by American playwright Lauren Gunderson, a graduate of Emory University (BFA) and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (MFA). Ms. Gunderson is an award-winning playwright whose works focus heavily on female figures in history, science, and literature. She is  considered one of the top 20 most-produced playwrights in the United States. 

Director Levi Gore says of the play, “Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson is a play that celebrates  the resilience and achievements of women in an era when societal norms confined them to roles  deemed inferior to their male counterparts…Before reading this play, I, too, was sadly unaware  of Henrietta Leavitt, Annie Cannon, and Williamina Fleming and their profound contributions to  expanding our understanding of the universe…Despite societal constraints and physical  impairments, they persisted, challenging norms and expectations, contributing to professional  and societal fields.” 

Silent Sky opens Friday, January 26th (with a Preview performance on January 25th), and runs through February 11th. The Pay-What-You-Will performance is Thursday, February 1st, and the  Understudy performance is Thursday, February 8th. The Theater's Thursday, Friday and  Saturday evening shows are performed at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees are at 2pm.  

All shows are performed at the Black Cat Theatre at 3011-13 Monte Vista Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Seating is general admission and tickets are $20. If available, tickets may be purchased at the door, but patrons are encouraged to reserve them in advance through our website at: Click Here 

ACTORS STUDIO 66 (AS66) was founded in the Fall of 2020, by a passionate group of theater  professionals. Their mission: to work within the realm of “Socially Relevant Theater.” AS66 is a  Not-For-Profit 501(c)3 Corporation.


Recommended For You