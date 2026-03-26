AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN New Mexico Premiere is Coming to Santa Fe Playhouse

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Santa Fe Playhouse will present the New Mexico premiere of At The Wake Of A Dead Drag Queen, by playwright Terry Guest, directed by Damian Lockhart.

At The Wake Of A Dead Drag Queen will perform on the mainstage from May 7 - May 31, 2026. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays/Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 pm.

Drag queen Courtney Berringers may be dead-but she's not done talking. Set in 2004, At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen moves between Courtney Berringers' wake and the moments that shaped her life, guiding the audience through a story of drag, love, and chosen family. Alongside aspiring drag performer Vickie Versailles, Courtney serves a dazzling blend of traditional storytelling and high drag while navigating Black identity, Southern queerness, HIV/AIDS, poverty, and the legacy we leave behind. At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen is a celebration of community, resilience, and the enduring power of drag.

The cast features Malcom Morgan-Petty (local drag star CoCo Caliente) as Courtney/Anthony and Garrick Sigl as Vickie/Hunter.

Features scenic design by Alex Whittenberg, costume design by Nicole Clockel, hair/make-up design by D'Angelo Trinidad, sound design by Santiago Chacon, lighting design by Fabian Garcia, props design by Krys Applegate, intimacy coordination by Zoe Burke and assistant direction by Cee Fields-Haley. The stage manager is Alex Bizon with assistant stage manager Alex Kutsko and the production manager is Emme Segler.