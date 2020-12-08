Urzila Carlson Adds Second Adelaide Show

After rescheduling all dates for her 2020 live show, Token African, multi award-winning comedian URZILA CARLSON has today announced she is adding a second Adelaide show to her 2021 tour, which will now commence on February 26.

The second Adelaide show will be held on Friday March 19 at Thebarton Theatre, with her first show on Saturday March 20 now sold-out.

Tickets for the additional Adelaide show go on sale at 10am AEDT on Tuesday, December 8.

For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.

The 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival's highest ticket-seller, and a household name both here and in NZ, Urzila will head to 11 cities and regional centres around the country from February, the tour now commenting at Perth's Crown Theatre, before heading to Sydney, Alice Springs, Darwin, Adelaide, Narre Warren, Gold Coast, Canberra, Brisbane, Newcastle, and concluding in Melbourne on May 21 next year.

Said Carlson, "Adelaide you bloody beauty! Not only do you have great pies, great weather and two awesome footy teams, you've also gone and bought so many tickets I have to spend an extra day for my extra show in Radelaide! Don't mind if I do!!".

Africans have become the new must have accessory. Okay, not really, but everyone knows one, works with one or has a sister that's dating one of us. What makes you African? Is it enough that you're born there? Do you need to be able to dance? Why does being South African not register as African in most places? You're thinking about it right now aren't you? Questioning it. Africa changes people. People who visit to game reserves wear ranger outfits... why is that? We don't wear scrubs when going to the doctor... Africa puts things in perspective, this show will help you find that focus, delivered to you by a Token African.

Urzila's latest show follows a blistering few years which have included her NETFLIX debut as part of the streaming service's unprecedented stand-up comedy event series, Comedians of the World. She has since released her first standalone one-hour NETFLIX special, Overqualified Loser, a prestigious opportunity that has seen Urzila launched to a new international audience. Most recently she was a huge hit after joining the dynamic panel of The Masked Singer Australia on Network Ten during 2020. She has continued as a much-loved series regular on Ten's Have You Been Paying Attention?! in Australia, as well as appearing on the NZ edition of the show. She was previously seen on NZ's 7 Days, and was a key cast member on fellow comedian Nazeem Hussain's 2018 flagship show, Orange Is The New Brown.

Urzila sells out seasons and picks up awards like nobody's business both here and in NZ. These have included the 2017 Sydney Comedy Festival's Director's Choice Award, the NZ Comedy Guild's Best Female Comedian award (six times), as well as the People's Choice Award at the NZ International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

Buy soon, buy quick. The proof is in the pudding. Carlson is a guaranteed sell-out. Catch her while you can.

