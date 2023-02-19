Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Click Here for More on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Tim Omaji to Play Ike Turner in Australia's TINA

Tim Omaji to Play Ike Turner in Australia's TINA

Tim will play Ike Turner opposite to previously announced rising star Ruva Ngwena who has been cast in the role of Tina Turner.

Feb. 19, 2023  

The producers of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced that the role of Ike Turner will be played by Australian triple threat and multi-platinum-selling performer, Tim Omaji, when the award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May.

Tim will play Ike Turner opposite to previously announced rising star Ruva Ngwena who has been cast in the role of Tina Turner.

Tim Omaji is an Australian of Nigerian heritage who is an actor, singer-songwriter and dancer, and who has performed to great success on both stage and screen. Tim's theatre credits include one of leading roles, Toulouse-Lautrec, in the original Australian cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the standout role of Benny in the critically acclaimed and sold-out season of the Hayes Theatre Company's production of In The Heights and the lead role of Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical. Tim's other impressive credits include Sam Onatou in the Australian tour of MADIBA The Musical - A Celebration of the Life of Nelson Mandela, Monty in the Australia tour of Saturday Night Fever and the charming Benny in RENT for the Sydney Opera House.

Tim rose to fame as a stand-out dance contestant on So You Think You Can Dance Australia, and as a powerful singing contestant on Australia's Got Talent. As Timomatic, Tim signed with Sony Music Australia and went on to become a four-time platinum recording artist and a Logie-nominated Judge on Australia's Got Talent.

On landing the role of Ike Turner, Tim said "I am humbled and excited to step into the role of Ike Turner. The Tina Turner story is one of triumph over immense tragedy and I am honoured to take up the gauntlet from the amazing Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Ike in the original West End production."

Produced by Paul Dainty/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and Tina Turner; the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp and wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London's West End, where it opened to five-star reviews and continues to break box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the North American Tour commenced in September 2022. In 2023 alongside the Australian production, there will be another European Production in Stuttgart, Germany opening in March.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL coming to Theatre Royal Sydney in May 2023.

Tickets are on sale now through October 2023.

For tickets and information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225832®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tinathemusical.com.au%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Related Stories
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australias Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney Photo
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australia's Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney
After months of speculation the producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced that the coveted role of Tina Turner will be played by Zimbabwean Australian Ruva Ngwenya when the multi award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May.
Review: In THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, the Jukebox Genre Tries for More Than Just Rags-to-Ric Photo
Review: In THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, the Jukebox Genre Tries for More Than Just Rags-to-Riches at the Dr. Phillips Center
Both the movie and the musical stand out because, while the rock legend ascends from rags to riches by the end, the story is less interested in Turner's journey to stardom than in her liberation from years of violent physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and musical partner, Ike Turner...
Podcast: Villanueva, Rodgers on Sharing Role in TINA in Orlando Photo
Podcast: Villanueva, Rodgers on Sharing Role in TINA in Orlando
On the latest episode, BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini is in conversation with the two women currently sharing the title role in the national tour of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers alternate performances in the dynamic, powerhouse role, each taking the stage four times per week. 
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the life and career of legendary recording artist Tina Turner. The story begins with her upbringing in Nutbush, Tennessee, continues with her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and ends with her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. In case anyone's wondering, this is a different dramatization from the 1993 Academy Award nominated biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It.

More Hot Stories For You


DONE TO DEATH BY JOVE Comes to Goodwood Institute and Studio This WeekendDONE TO DEATH BY JOVE Comes to Goodwood Institute and Studio This Weekend
February 16, 2023

“The 39 Steps” meets “An Inspector Calls” via Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes and Midsomer Murders. A cast of six bring a comic flurry of suspects and characters together to discover who done what, and why… Except, well… four of the cast are stuck by the side of the road in the van, and only those two knights of the Theatre – Sir Gavin of Robertson and Sir Nicholas of Collett have managed to get to the venue… but ‘the  show must go on’…
Monski Mouse Returns to Adelaide Fringe This WeekMonski Mouse Returns to Adelaide Fringe This Week
February 15, 2023

Grab your rainbow sequenced onesies, and all the family as the friendliest baby-disco in town returns to the Adelaide Fringe for a season of Weekend shows in The Garden. This bopping, beautiful, bouncing, bonkers and down-right brilliantly fun afternoon of disco-dancing joy kicks the dust off children’s entertainment in The Victoria Spiegeltent.
Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo Announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo Announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023
February 14, 2023

Adelaide Festival Centre’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival has announced two new shows on sale this week - Australian music royalty and Adelaide Cabaret Festival Co-Artistic Director Kate Ceberano will celebrate her illustrious 40-year career with a special concert coinciding with her new album and world-famous French band Paris Combo will perform in an Australian exclusive at this year’s festival in June.
The Jen de Ness Quintet Presents SHARE THE LOVE This MonthThe Jen de Ness Quintet Presents SHARE THE LOVE This Month
February 14, 2023

The Jen de Ness Quintet is to perform a new show, Share the Love, at 8pm on Saturday 25th February at the Arts Centre in Port Noarlunga.
THE PAGEANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next MonthTHE PAGEANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month
February 13, 2023

The Beryls present THE PAGEANT at Adelaide Fringe  next month. Performances run 7th - 12th March 2023 at Migration Museum - The Chapel.
share