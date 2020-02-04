Three New Directors Join Windmill Board

Windmill Theatre Co is pleased to announce the appointment of three new board directors as it heads into a landmark 2020 season, a new four-year strategic plan and its continued evolution as a unique convergence model working across both stage and screen mediums.

Minister for Education, John Gardner has appointed Ruth Ambler, Richard Harris and Clare Watson, each for a three-year tenure, to help lead the company as it embarks on one of its biggest live theatre seasons yet with an extensive touring schedule that will see the company stage 305 live performances in 51 cities and towns across the world.

Windmill will also continue to develop screen projects from its live theatre repertoire through its recently established film and television initiative, Windmill Pictures.

Ruth Ambler is the Executive Director, Cabinet Office and Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation, Department of the Premier and Cabinet, bringing an extensive knowledge of South Australian government and a passion for its cultural industries.

Richard Harris is a film producer and leader in the Australian screen industry. With previous roles as CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation and Head of Business and Audience at Screen Australia, Richard holds significant experience across film and television.

Clare Watson is the Artistic Director of Perth's BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company and, as a practising artist, comes with a deep understanding of the Australian theatre industry.

Minister for Education, John Gardner says, "The last few years has seen this much-loved South Australian company undergo a period of exciting growth, with expanded touring and the launch of Windmill Pictures.

"Windmill is an artistically vibrant and uniquely entrepreneurial company and I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive in the live theatre space while it also further develops its screen projects."

Board Chair, Bruce Speirs says "We're thrilled with these appointments and the breadth of experience the new directors bring, which perfectly aligns with the company's strategic priorities.

"The board looks forward to working alongside the company's Artistic Director, Rosemary Myers and Executive Producer, Kaye Weeks and their team of talented artists and arts workers as they continue to deliver their exciting program."

The full Windmill Theatre Co board is as follows:

• Bruce Speirs (Chair): Executive Business Banking, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

• Ruth Ambler: Executive Director, Cabinet Office and Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation, Department of the Premier and Cabinet

• Rosey Batt: Director, Rosey Batt & Associates

• Sophie Doyle: State Manager SA/WA, Philanthropy Australia

• Richard Harris: Partner, 113 Partners

• Deonne Smith: Director Strategic Design, Department of Education SA

• Chris Stewart: CEO, Helping Hand Aged Care

• Clare Watson: Artistic Director, BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company

The Windmill board and management also thank retiring member Rodney Harrex, CEO of the South Australian Tourism Commission for his invaluable contribution to the company during his tenure.





