Three Family Shows Will Be Performed Back-to-Back In The Dunstan Playhouse This December

CDP will present three back-to-back productions for children aged from 3 to 12 and their families in The Dunstan Playhouse from 8 to 21 December.

After sell-out seasons across the world, including London's West End and Broadway The Gruffalo returns to Adelaide for 11 performances from 8 to 12 December.

Then from 14 to 16 December Andy Griffiths' best seller, The 13-Storey Treehouse returns to Adelaide for the first time since 2014 for 8 performances.

CDP will complete this 'family trifecta' with the Adelaide premiere of Guess How Much I Love You. Based on the books by Sam McBratney and Anita Jeram and adapted for the stage by Richard Tulloch, the show plays in The Dunstan Playhouse from 19 to 21 December for 7 performances.

The Gruffalo is based on the Gold Award winning children's picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and follows the adventures of a clever little mouse in a forest full of predators. Rather than becoming the main course of their next meal, Mouse distracts them with stories of an imaginary monster friend. But what happens when Mouse comes face to face with the very creature she imagined?

This monster of a show beautifully captures the magic of Donaldson and Scheffler's adored "modern classic" The Observer UK

Guess How Much I Love You is the enchanting adventure of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare as they discover the magic and colour of the seasons. The show is a playful story of love and nature featuring puppetry, music and laughter for children aged 3 years and up. This family favourite is designed to excite, educate and entertain new readers and first-time theatre-goers.

Following last year's smash hit production of The 91-Storey Treehouse, Adelaide audiences are being invited to go back to where it all began with Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton on their first ever adventure, The 13-Storey Treehouse. This stage adaptation of the best-selling book has been brought to life by award-winning playwright Richard Tulloch (The Book of Everything, Bananas in Pyjamas) for children aged 6-12 and their adults.

