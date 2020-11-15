The Hayes Re-Opens With YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Performances run 18 February – 27 March 2021.

Hayes Theatre Co will be returning to the stage in 2021 with a spectacular new production of Young Frankenstein, the musical by comedy genius Mel Brooks adapted from his own classic film which parodies the horror movie genre. Brought to you by the creative team behind the 2019 smash hit American Psycho - director Alexander Berlage, choreographer Yvette Lee, and designers Isabel Hudson and Mason Browne - this monstrous new production will hit the Hayes stage in February 2021 featuring a sensational cast of Hayes favourites and brilliant debutantes.

Scientist Frederick Frankenstein ("it's pronounced Fronk-en-steen"), grandson of the infamous scientist, travels reluctantly to Transylvania where he has inherited his family's estate. Before long, he finds himself back in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestor, and with the help of hunchbacked sidekick Igor and yodelling lab assistant Inga, he brings to life a new creature to rival that of his grandfather. But this time when the monster escapes, absolute hilarity ensues.

Young Frankenstein has all the panache and quick-fire humour of the screen sensation, with a little extra theatrical flair. Featuring songs like The Transylvania Mania and the immortal Puttin' on the Ritz, Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

This hilarious musical stars Matthew Backer (Only Heaven Knows) as Frederick Frankenstein, Shannon Dooley (American Psycho), Ben Gerrard (American Psycho, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown), Amy Hack (Caroline or Change, Cry Baby) and Lucia Mastrantone, Olivia Charalambous, Nick Eynaud and Luke Leong-Tay in their Hayes' debut.

"I am so stoked to be joined by this incredible creative and cast chock-a-blocked with some of Australia's greatest all singing and dancing clowns to be finally bringing Mel Brook's mad-cap comedy Young Frankenstein to life on stage at the Hayes in February 2021," said director Alexander Berlage. "I am especially excited to have supreme funny human Matthew Backer leading the cast as Frederick Frankenstein. In a year filled with uncertainty, fear, isolation, orange dictators, lies and collective anxiety we look forward to welcoming you back to the theatre with an outrageously theatrical night filled with frivolity, campery, naughtiness and maybe a few surprises here and there."

Chair of Hayes Theatre Co, Lisa Campbell, said, "We're overjoyed to be reopening with a musical as spectacular and entertaining as Young Frankenstein. We can't wait to lift the curtain on what will be an incredible year of musicals and cabaret at Hayes."

General Manager of Hayes Theatre Co, Will Harvey, added, "The health and safety of our audience and employees is of paramount importance as we return to the stage. Hayes has a detailed COVID Safety Plan in place and has introduced a number of systems and procedures to minimise the risk to anyone vising the theatre."

Performances run 18 February - 27 March 2021.

Bookings: www.hayestheatre.com.au | (02) 8065 7337

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You