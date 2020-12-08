The Hayes' CAROLS BY CABARET Returns Digitally

Carols by Cabaret is an annual Christmas charity even at Hayes Theatre Co held to raise money for the Wayside Chapel. The Wayside Chapel helps people experiencing homelessness with a safe space and vital essentials, such as clothing, showers and mental health services.

Announcing the cast of this year's Carols By Cabaret - Hayden Tee, Toby Francis, Marika Aubrey, Seann Miley Moore, Dash Kruck, Girls on Tap, David Campbell and more!

This year the concert will be live streamed, so you can watch from the comfort of your own home. When you purchase your ticket, you will receive a link to the event. The price of your ticket will be donated to the Wayside Chapel and will pay for meals at their Christmas lunch.

Please note: Unlike previous years this is an online only event, Hayes Theatre will not be open to audiences until 2021.

The performance takes place Sunday 13 December 2020, 7:30PM. Click this link to purchase tickets.

