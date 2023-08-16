The Great Moscow Circus Returns to SA

Featuring death-defying acts from around the world in an all-new Extreme show, the legendary Great Moscow Circus returns to South Australia for the first time in almost 6 years, playing in Adelaide and Elizabeth.

The 2023 Adelaide season commences on 29 September until 15 October at Bonython Park and then transfers to Elizabeth, following seasons in Port Lincoln (9-17 September) and Port Pirie (21- 24 September).

After Covid grounded the Circus in 2021 and due to the sensitive political world situation, the 2023 company features carefully chosen superstar performers from Armenia, Ukraine, Brazil, Columbia, Greece, New Zealand and Australia all under the legendary banner of The Great Moscow Circus.

Mark Edgley said, ‘For 2023 the Circus takes on an Extreme theme, featuring daredevil BMX and Pro Scooter Riders and the hair-raising multi-motorcycle cage riders. The Circus’s Armenian clown has been revered as 'the funniest in the world' leaving audiences roaring in laughter. The Wheel of Death and electrifying high tricks on the trampoline along with some extraordinary aerial trapeze acts, techno lighting and costuming, all heighten the EXTREME theme’.

An Edgley - Weber Production

The Great Moscow Circus first visited Australia in 1965 under the auspices of the Edgley Organisation and has continued to tour every three to five years in Australia and New Zealand ever since. When the Soviet Union collapsed in December 1991, the Edgley family purchased (trademarks) on the ownership of the name. These trademarks are currently owned by the Edgley family and the Weber Circus Family. The Great Moscow Circus is an extremely strong brand name built up in Australia and New Zealand since the 1960s with more than 7 million attendances’.